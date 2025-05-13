ST Engineering iDirect Awards Saudi Net Link For Excelerator Sustained Excellence

HERNDON, Va., May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, is proud to announce Saudi Net Link (SNL) as the winner of its Excelerator Sustained Excellence Award at CABSAT 2025. Illustrating the value of long-term partnerships, the award recognizes SNL's exceptional role in driving continuous excellence in innovation, creating demand and advancing the satellite communications industry in the Middle East.

Since becoming ST Engineering iDirect's first partner to install its iDirect Evolution hub in the Middle East in 2011, SNL has consistently delivered reliable connectivity solutions across critical industries. Their work has supported mobility services and ensured seamless and secure communication in remote environments, strengthened data sovereignty through global extension of local networks, and advanced the oil and gas sector with managed satellite solutions. With nearly two decades of collaboration with ST Engineering iDirect, SNL's innovative approach and dedication have established them as a key driver of growth and transformation in the region.

Mohammed Elfaisal, COO of Saudi Net Link, stated, "We are deeply honored to receive the Excelerator Sustained Excellence Award. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge satellite solutions that address the unique needs of our clients. Our long-standing partnership with ST Engineering iDirect has enabled us to expand our technological capabilities and continuously push the boundaries of what's possible. We look forward to achieving even greater milestones together."

Danielle Edwards, Vice President of Channels at ST Engineering iDirect, commented, "Collaboration is the foundation of our Excelerator Partner Program, and Saudi Net Link has consistently demonstrated dedication, expertise, and a drive to push boundaries. We value their unwavering loyalty and look forward to deepening our partnership as we work together to expand into new markets and continue delivering customer-focused solutions."

