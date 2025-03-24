viaim's RecDot Empowers Smart, Paperless Offices for a Greener Future

In the U.S. alone, the staggering amount of paper wasted on meeting notes each year equals the destruction of over 4,000 fully grown trees — a silent cost of everyday inefficiency that RecDot refuses to ignore

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- viaim, an AI hardware company specializing in smart office solutions, is empowering companies to enhance efficiency while protecting the environment in support of global sustainability movements such as Earth Hour.

VIAIM

As sustainability becomes a global priority, businesses and individuals are seeking innovative ways to reduce resource waste. This movement goes beyond switching off lights, encouraging companies to embrace green office solutions through technology. viaim's AI-powered office tool, RecDot, leverages intelligent transcription to cut paper waste, improving productivity while supporting ESG commitments and a sustainable future.

As the world seeks smarter ways to cut resource consumption, RecDot offers a bold, much-needed alternative — one that transforms everyday office routines into meaningful acts of sustainability.

viaim estimates that employees in North American companies consume around 10,000 sheets of paper per year, with close to 30% dedicated to meeting notes alone. RecDot's AI transcription converts an hour of meeting audio into a five-minute digital to-do list, saving 50 pages of paper per meeting. The paperless process includes cloud-sharing recordings, to-do items, and minutes, supporting multi-terminal editing. RecDot's all-in-one device, with features such as multi-language transcription and AI assistance, reduces carbon emissions, energy consumption, and charging frequency, offering 36 hours of battery life to save energy.

Paper-based processes hinder cross-border collaboration, especially for teams in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. RecDot boosts efficiency with AI-powered real-time transcription, generating digital bilingual English-Spanish minutes and syncing them to cloud collaboration platforms. It automatically highlights urgent action items, such as compliance deadlines, reducing delays. With many companies facing disclosure requirements, RecDot provides traceable, encrypted digital records that meet ISO 27001 security standards and can be quickly retrieved during audits.

"When I first saw our team printing dozens of pages just to prepare for a single meeting, I knew something had to change," said viaim CEO Shawn Ma. "That moment sparked RecDot. We set out to create a tool that not only saves time but also protects the planet. Every time RecDot transcribes a meeting, it's one less tree cut down. Every bilingual transcription is one step closer to a lower carbon footprint."

"We hope more companies and individuals will choose smart tools over paper, and green collaboration over waste. Sustainability starts with small, intentional choices — and every page saved counts," Ma continued.

One pair of RecDot equals 3,000 pieces of paper reduced per year, protecting two fully mature trees. Every minute saved is a gift to the next generation — and to the Earth we all call home. Please visit the official viaim website for more information.

SOURCE VIAIM

Qian Wang, [email protected]