viaim Launches AI Office Solutions Bundle on Amazon with Limited-Time Deals on RecDot and NoteKit

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- viaim, an AI hardware company specializing in smart office solutions, has officially launched its RecDot AI Voice Recorder Earbuds on Amazon in North America. As part of a limited-time promotion, customers can get $35 off RecDot and 15% off NoteKit until June 30, 2025. Both products are designed to help professionals communicate better, work faster, and stay organized.

viaim

viaim is building an AI-powered smart office ecosystem designed to help professionals tackle key workplace challenges such as complicated note-taking, inefficient organization, and language barriers. Products like RecDot and NoteKit support a wide range of scenarios — from real-time multilingual communication to meeting documentation and task management — empowering users to communicate and collaborate more effectively.

RecDot, recently honored with the Red Dot Award for Design Concept, supports real-time transcription in 16 languages and real-time translation in 15 languages via the viaim app. It's ideal for global teams, remote workers, and travelers who need seamless cross-language communication.

With viaim's proprietary FlashRecord™ technology, users can instantly capture audio, calls, or video sound with a single tap—no phone or app needed. The earbuds can clearly record voices up to 7 meters away and support quick mode switching. Built-in storage and three recording modes make it suitable for spontaneous meetings, ideas, and mobile work.

Advanced noise reduction improves call clarity by 70% in noisy environments such as cafes or airplanes. Recordings can be synced to tools like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams. RecDot also delivers Hi-Res audio, with custom tuning by the China Philharmonic Orchestra. The earbuds offer 19 hours of use on a single charge, or up to 53 hours with the charging case.

Real-world feedback from early adopters highlights how RecDot transforms productivity:

"The Tokyo team recorded an emergency meeting," said Mark Thompson, CTO at a Silicon Valley startup. "RecDot generated a bilingual to-do list in Chinese and Japanese in real time. Our response speed improved by 40%."

Tom, a cross-border purchasing manager, added: "During a factory visit in Vietnam, I almost missed a $100,000 penalty clause change. With FlashRecord, I captured the entire conversation clearly. The AI even highlighted where the terms were modified."

Mike, a startup founder, shared: "I once lost $2M in funding due to a misquoted equity term. Now, RecDot highlights key figures in red and sends a call summary in five minutes. It helped me close an 18% equity deal."

To celebrate the launch, viaim is offering limited-time Amazon discounts through June 30. Customers can get $35 off RecDot and 15% off NoteKit, viaim's AI-powered meeting assistant.

Buy now at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F7KMG9F5.

Meanwhile, viaim's next-generation AI recording headphones, OpenNote, will launch on Amazon on June 19, 2025, offering enhanced versatility and a better fit for more listening scenarios.

Stay tuned at store.viaim.ai to see how AI can elevate your workflow.

