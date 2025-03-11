viaim Launches Exciting Discounts in March, Giving New and Existing Customers an Exclusive Chance to Win

The brand's popular AI-powered RecDot multitasking earbuds supercharge workplace efficiency and redefine productivity at ease.

NEW YORK, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- viaim, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, is launching not-to-be-missed discounts and the chance for new and existing customers to win a pair of the brand's massively popular RecDot smart office earbuds.

VIAIM

For early birds from March 12-18, new customers can enter their email address on the official viaim online store to participate in a lucky spin-the-wheel draw to win $5-$25 coupons. New subscribers can also use the viaimRC discount code to recommend friends or use the viaimRC100 code to be in with a chance to win a pair of RecDot earbuds. A 10% discount is also available for new customers as well as coupons for $15 off (6%) if they subscribe to emails.

During the official discount period from March 19-25, all customers can enjoy a 5% discount for RecDot earbuds at $236.55. 5% off coupons are also available for KOLs as well as an additional 6% off for email subscribers. Additionally, the viaimces12 discount code can be used for further discounts.

viaim's RecDot earbuds serve as a "second brain" for executives, enhancing creativity by reducing repetitive tasks. International trade manager David Wang praised RecDot's transcription accuracy, crucial in information-heavy negotiations where traditional notes may miss key details. With a long press, users activate flash recording and real-time transcription. viaimAI highlights keywords, keeping users focused. RecDot condenses hour-long meetings into five-minute reviews and generates to-do lists, boosting efficiency by 80%. Four microphones and bone conduction noise reduction ensure 98% accuracy. Compatible with Zoom and Teams, recordings upload to the cloud for seamless access across devices.

RecDot creates a "seamless connection" across languages and time zones, shared global marketing director Mandy Liu. It offers real-time transcription and translation in 13 languages, ensuring clear communication. When English clients speak, Chinese subtitles appear instantly, with jargon such as "JIS standard" explained. Intelligent time zone adaptation converts meeting summaries for local teams, prioritizing tasks. "It's a total gamechanger," Liu said.

The viaim 2024 User Usage Report shows 38.6% of users frequently use headphones abroad, highlighting demand for multilingual support. 73.79% rely on RecDot's simultaneous interpretation feature, with transcription accuracy exceeding industry standards by 15%. Flash recording is key for 47.28% of users, improving efficiency in meetings and childcare breaks. In mixed Chinese-English recordings, RecDot accurately translates terms such as "SKU out of stock" with a less than 2% error rate, aiding global teams.

"We're thrilled to invite professionals worldwide to experience the power of AI-driven productivity with our exclusive March promotion!" said viaim CEO Shawn Ma. "Whether you're tackling high-stakes negotiations, leading global meetings, or capturing inspiration on the go, RecDot transforms the way you work."

As part of the campaign, from now until March 11, customers are invited to #ShareYourWorkday in one sentence on viaim's Instagram page.

More than just earbuds, RecDot is the key to unlocking a world of seamless efficiency. Don't miss out—join viaim and elevate your workday. Follow us for updates and exclusive offers: Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About viaim

Work smarter with AI-powered transcription.

RecDot earbuds helps professionals stay organized, focused, and efficient—anytime, anywhere. Discover how AI can transform your workflow at store.viaim.ai.

SOURCE VIAIM

Qian Wang, [email protected]