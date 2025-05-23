viaim and China Philharmonic Orchestra Co-Create 'Philharmonic Signature Sound' to Bring Concert Hall Acoustics to Everyday Listening

BEIJING, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a bold fusion of art and technology, AI audio brand viaim has teamed up with the China Philharmonic Orchestra to launch the "Philharmonic Signature Sound"—a professionally tuned acoustic system that brings the richness of live symphonic sound into everyday listening experiences. This marks the first collaboration of its kind between a leading symphony orchestra and a tech brand in the AI wearables space.

viaim

At the exclusive launch event held at Langyuan Station in Beijing, musicians from the China Philharmonic delivered live performances, including Liszt's Hungarian Dance, to demonstrate how subtle orchestral nuances—tone, clarity, and spatial dynamics—can be faithfully translated through viaim's sound engine. This effort marks a significant milestone in making classical audio aesthetics accessible to broader audiences.

"Today's audio market is drowning in sameness. Products are louder, not richer; clearer, not more human," said viaim co-founder Liu Da. "We want to change that. Through our partnership with one of China's most respected orchestras, we aim to give technology a soul—something that sings, not just sounds."

The Philharmonic Signature Sound was co-developed through a multi-phase process with direct orchestral involvement—from cavity design to tuning curve adjustments, driver material optimization, and spatial modeling. The result is a uniquely expressive sound signature that not only elevates classical music, but also enhances spoken-word clarity and emotional warmth in calls and meetings.

"A great AI headset must first be a great headset," added viaim CEO Shawn Ma. "True high fidelity isn't just about specs—it's about how it makes you feel. That's why we built this from the stage up, not the spec sheet down."

"For decades, classical music has belonged to concert halls and audiophiles," said Li Nan, President of the China Philharmonic Orchestra. "We believe it's time to make its warmth, depth, and emotional complexity part of everyday life."

The Philharmonic Signature Sound will debut in viaim's upcoming AI-powered earbud series, expected to launch in Q3 2025.

