MONTRÉAL, July 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) invites the public to join its Annual Public Meeting (APM) webcast on August 13, 2020, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

VIA Rail continues to uphold the duty it has to report to Canadians on its performance, financial results and projects for 2019. In an effort to ensure proper physical distancing between our speakers, as outlined by public health authorities, this year's edition will not be broadcasted live.

VIA Rail Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Françoise Bertrand, the President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Garneau, and the Chief Financial Officer, Patricia Jasmin will be presenting in the 2020 Annual Public Meeting video, which will be available on VIA Rail's Facebook page and on its YouTube channel.

Webcast | VIA Rail's Annual Public Meeting 2020

How: Visit VIA Rail's Facebook page or YouTube channel

When: Thursday, August 13, 2020

4 p.m. Eastern Time

We want to hear from Canadians This year, once again, the public will be able to submit their questions to VIA Rail by visiting its Annual Public Meeting page.

When: July 21 to July 24 and August 3 to August 6

Answers to the most recurring questions will be published on August 13, 2020, on the Annual Public Meeting page.

VIA Rail's 2019 annual report is available at:

https://media.viarail.ca/sites/default/files/publications/2019%20VIA%20RAIL%20AR_ENGLISH.pdf

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For further information: Source: Ben Marc Diendéré, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, VIA Rail Canada; Information: Karl-Philip Marchand Giguère, Media Relations, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]

