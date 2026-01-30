VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) welcomed Fresh Tracks Canada, a leading Canadian tour operator, as a new tenant at its Pacific Central Station in Vancouver for the next 10 years. The arrival of Fresh Tracks and approximately 75 of its employees signals a shift in VIA Rail's key travel hubs as they continue to evolve into vibrant community destinations.

"Welcoming Fresh Tracks Canada into our historic station demonstrates the success of VIA Rail's investments in transforming Pacific Central Station to be more accessible and welcoming to partners and local businesses," said Mathieu Paquette, Lead Executive at VIA Rail. "We are glad to work with partners like Fresh Tracks who share our belief that stations are more than simply transit stops, they are local hubs for connectivity and commerce."

With Fresh Tracks establishing its offices at Pacific Central Station, the more than 100-year-old landmark station continues to serve the region in new ways. Designated as a Heritage Railway Station in 1991, the terminal's original Neoclassical Revivalist architecture from 1919 has since been preserved alongside modern amenities such as dining, retail and other services. A terminal stop for iconic railway lines such as The Canadian and Amtrak Cascades, the station remains a key multi-modal gateway for the western region.

The news comes as VIA Rail continues to invest in its pan-Canadian network of heritage stations, in step with commitments in its VIAction 2030 plan. Pacific Central Station alone has received more than $8 million in upgrades over the past two years, including HVAC, structural supports, automated building systems and controls as well as rejuvenated office spaces. Similar upgrades are also taking place at several other heritage VIA Rail stations, with a common purpose: improving accessibility, comfort, and vibrancy for both passengers and the local community.

"Opening our spaces to partners like Fresh Tracks is exactly how we envisioned the next chapter for Pacific Central Station," said Shant Demirdjian, Manager, Leasing and Real Estate at VIA Rail. "Beyond simply filling office space, we're curating a mix of services and experiences that make the station more inviting every day. We look forward to welcoming more partners that will help build a lasting, positive presence for the station in the Vancouver community."

These investments demonstrate VIA Rail's commitment to preserving Canada's rich railway heritage by maintaining historic stations, while transforming them into modern gateways that connect communities and bring Canadians together for generations to come.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

