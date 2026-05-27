MONTREAL, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada announced today the return of its on board bicycle service on trains between Ottawa and Québec City. As of today, cyclists can reserve a bike space for $25 per direction on four selected trains, as part of a progressive rollout designed to ensure a smooth passenger experience from day one.

The service is available on the following trains:

Ottawa to Québec City: trains 26 and 28

Québec City to Ottawa: trains 33 and 35

The return of on board bike service comes at a time when more Canadians are choosing to explore their own country. As interest in domestic tourism reaches record levels and demand for active and sustainable travel continues to grow, VIA Rail is helping strengthen Canada's cycle tourism offering.

"Train travel and cycling share something essential: both invite us to travel differently, to take the time to discover what we travel through rather than simply pass by," said Philippe Normand, Vice-President, Marketing and Communications at VIA Rail Canada. "At a time when more Canadians are choosing to explore their own country and interest in active, sustainable travel continues to grow, we are proud to offer a way to experience this country differently, community by community, landscape by landscape."

VIA Rail will closely monitor the impact of the gradual introduction of this service on operational performance and ridership, and will use these insights to inform how the service evolves over time.

Passengers can reserve a bike space during booking at www.viarail.ca. For full details on the service, reservations, and boarding procedures with a bicycle, visit: www.viarail.ca/en/plan/baggages/sports-equipment

QUOTES

"Each additional option that facilitates intermodality makes public transit simpler, more appealing, and better suited to the needs of all travellers. The return of bikes on board is a positive step forward for the passenger experience and for more sustainable mobility."

Maggie Harvey, Executive Director, Trajectoire Québec

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Information: [email protected]