MONTREAL, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) invites the public to listen to its 2026 Annual Public Meeting (APM) to be aired on July 16, 2026, at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on its YouTube channel.

As part of the pre-recorded session, VIA Rail will report to Canadians on its 2025 performance, financial results, challenges and major initiatives.

The session will also focus on VIA Rail's priorities for the year, including stabilizing operations, strengthening reliability and continuing to shape a passenger rail network that is modern, safe and accessible, while connecting Canadians and communities from coast to coast.

Messages will be delivered by:

Jonathan Goldbloom , VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors

, VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors Mathieu Paquette , President and Chief Executive Officer

, President and Chief Executive Officer Carl Delisle, Chief Financial and Technology Officer

We want to hear from Canadians

The public is invited to submit their questions to VIA Rail online through the Annual Public Meeting webpage.

When: From May 20, 10:01 a.m. to May 25, 1:00 p.m.

Answers to the most frequently asked questions will be shared on July 16 on the Annual Public Meeting webpage. Some of these questions will also be addressed during the broadcast.

Event Details

What: VIA Rail's 2026 Annual Public Meeting

When: Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. (EDT)

Where: VIA Rail's YouTube channel

VIA Rail's 2025 annual report is available in the Media Centre.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

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SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Information: [email protected]