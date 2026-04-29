New collaboration between Children's Health Foundation and VIA Rail provides complimentary train travel to patients of Children's Hospital

LONDON, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - A new partnership between Children's Health Foundation and VIA Rail Canada is set to ease the burden of travel for families across the region – ensuring children can access life-saving care without the added stress of transportation costs.

This first-of-its-kind partnership in Canada will provide complimentary train travel for patients of Children's Hospital, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) who travel to the hospital as well as other specialized paediatric centres for treatment.

For families like Lisa Doerksen's, this support will ease the travel burden her family faces monthly.



"Being able to take the train instead of driving will give us peace of mind and allow us to arrive feeling more prepared and less exhausted."

Lisa's five-year-old son, Oakley, was diagnosed before birth with a rare condition called CODAS Syndrome, with only a two per cent survival rate. Since then, Oakley has faced a complex medical journey, including multiple diagnoses and ongoing health challenges. The family, from Leamington, travels to Children's Hospital in London several times a month, and more recently, to Montreal for specialized care.

"Travel has always been one of the hardest parts of Oakley's care," says Lisa. "When you're already navigating appointments, diagnoses and the unknown, the added stress of long drives, weather, and costs can feel overwhelming."

Children's Hospital in London serves as a paediatric referral centre across Ontario, supporting a large geographic catchment area that includes communities like Windsor-Essex, where many families must travel significant distances for specialized care such as cancer treatment, surgery, and rare disease management.

"This partnership represents more than transportation – it represents access, equity, and compassion," says Tim Tribe, Vice President of Philanthropy at Children's Health Foundation. "We know that when families don't have to worry about how they'll get to care, it changes everything. VIA Rail's leadership and generosity will have a profound impact on the families we support."

This initiative is made possible through a three-year commitment from VIA Rail, which will support families travelling from across Ontario – removing a significant barrier to care for those who already face the emotional and financial strain of a child's serious illness.



"Every family's journey is different, but when a child needs care, getting there should never add to the weight they already carry," says Philippe Normand, Vice-President, Communications and Marketing at VIA Rail. "We're proud to partner with Children's Health Foundation to help make those journeys easier. It reflects what drives us at VIA Rail: moving Canada forward by bringing communities closer together and, in this case, helping families focus on what matters most."



Families will be able to access this support through the Paediatric Family Resource Centre at Children's Hospital, LHSC. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Children's Health Foundation

Children's Health Foundation, founded in 1922, raises funds to ensure that children and their families across Western Ontario receive the best possible care and the most possible hope when faced with a life-threatening or life-limiting diagnosis. By funding education, equipment, programs, and research at Children's Hospital, TVCC (previously Thames Valley Children's Centre) and Children's Health Research Institute, Children's Health Foundation ensures better childhoods for kids facing serious health issues and hope, relief, and support for those who love them. To learn more, visit childhealth.ca.

About VIA Rail Canada

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

For more information contact: Celine Zadorsky, Director, Marketing & Communications, Children's Health Foundation, (226) 504-7671, [email protected]; VIA Rail Media Relations, [email protected]