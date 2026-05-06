HIGHLIGHTS

From January 1 to December 31, 2025

Total revenues increased by $36.8 million (7.7%) compared to 2024 driven by passengers opting for the wide range of options offered in VIA Rail's new reservation system.

4.4 million passengers travelled with VIA Rail in 2025, maintaining ridership levels year over year.

All 32 new trainsets for the Québec City–Windsor corridor were received.

Major milestones were achieved in the procurement process for VIA Rail's pan-Canadian fleet.

MONTRÉAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) maintained stable ridership in 2025, welcoming 4.4 million passengers in a year marked by operational and infrastructure challenges. Despite these pressures, total revenues increased to $514.8 million as more travellers took advantage of the wide range of options available through the Corporation's new reservation system.

"Canadians rely on us every day, and we know how important it is that we deliver for them," said Mathieu Paquette, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. "2025 was a complex year, marked by access constraints and the integration of a new fleet, and we recognize that some of these challenges affected the experience of our customers. As a result, we are determined to strengthen reliability, deepen our operational discipline, and deliver the level of service Canadians deserve."

Operational Focus and Modernization

With the reception of 32 new trains in the Québec City-Windsor corridor now complete, teams have shifted their focus to stabilizing performance. The emphasis is on strengthening maintenance practices, improving operational readiness before departure, and enhancing responsiveness when issues arise, with a clear objective: deliver the level of reliability Canadians expect.

"Modernizing our fleet is only the first step," Paquette added. "Our priority now is ensuring that our operations reflect the full potential of this new equipment. We are concentrating on what we can control: maintenance discipline, departure readiness, and continuous improvement across our operations."

Financial Discipline and Efficiency

VIA Rail improved its financial performance this year, covering 58% of its operating costs through self-generated revenue, an important step toward long-term sustainability. The Corporation also continued to advance initiatives aligned with the Government of Canada's commitment to responsible spending, including technology-driven efficiencies and the strategic use of AI tools to reduce fuel consumption.

"Passenger rail is a public service designed to connect and support Canadians from coast to coast to coast," said Jonathan Goldbloom, Chair of VIA Rail's Board of Directors. "While this essential service is subsidized to ensure it remains accessible to all citizens, we are proud of the meaningful progress we are making to reduce our reliance on public funding. Through strong financial stewardship and a commitment to innovation, VIA Rail is working hard to narrow the subsidy gap while continuing to deliver safe, reliable, accessible and sustainable service for Canadians."

Through its VIAction 2030 Strategic Plan, the Corporation is pursuing operational optimization, technology-driven efficiencies, and stronger governance to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

Fully Embodying Our Role as Canada's National Passenger Rail Service

VIA Rail's national role grew even more visible in 2025. Through its participation in the Government of Canada's Canada Strong Pass, the Corporation enabled families and young adults to travel across the country at reduced fares, strengthening its role as a connector from coast to coast to coast.

Goldbloom noted that, during a challenging year for Canadians, rail travel continued to bring people together: "Our service is about more than transportation. It's about connection between communities, families, and opportunities."

Progress on the Pan-Canadian Fleet Renewal

VIA Rail also reached major milestones in the procurement of its new fleet for Long Distance, Regional, and Remote services. The Request for Qualifications process was completed, and the Request for Proposals was launched in 2025, advancing the largest single investment in the Corporation's history. This renewal is essential to ensuring reliable, modern service for Canadians across the country for decades to come.

Outlook

While 2025 presented operational and external challenges, VIA Rail maintained stable ridership and strengthened revenues. The Corporation remains focused on improving reliability, enhancing collaboration with host railways, stabilizing the performance of its new Corridor fleet, and advancing major modernization initiatives that will define the future of passenger rail in Canada.

VIA Rail's annual report is available at: https://media.viarail.ca/en/reports

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

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SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

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