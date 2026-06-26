VIA RAIL POSTPONES ITS ANNUAL PUBLIC MEETING TO AUGUST 25, 2026

MONTRÉAL, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is postponing the broadcast of its Annual Public Meeting. It will now be aired on August 25, 2026, at 4 p.m. (EDT) on VIA Rail's YouTube channel.

As part of the pre-recorded session, VIA Rail will present to Canadians its 2025 performance, financial results, challenges and major initiatives.

VIA Rail's 2025 annual report is available on our website at https://media.viarail.ca/en/reports.

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

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SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

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