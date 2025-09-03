MONTREAL, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - As summer draws to a close, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) is proud to celebrate the success of the Canada Strong Pass. Between June 20 and September 2, more than 50,000 Canadians took advantage of free and discounted fares to explore the country's landscapes, cities, and cultural heritage.

The Canada Strong Pass, a Government of Canada initiative, made travel more accessible for young Canadians and families from coast to coast to coast. The program offered free travel for children and teens aged 17 and under travelling with an adult, and discounted fares for youth aged 18 to 24, helping families and young people connect with each other and with Canada's rich diversity.

Highlights:

More than 50,000 bookings made using the pass Over 43 million kilometres travelled, the equivalent of crossing Canada 9,000 times More than $6.6 million saved by Canadians thanks to the Canada Strong Pass

"Through the Canada Strong Pass, we helped Canadians reconnect with their country, their communities, and each other safely, comfortably, and sustainably. It was more than just a discount: it was an invitation to explore and learn more about VIA Rail's services," said Mario Péloquin, President and CEO of VIA Rail. "I also want to thank our dedicated VIA Rail teams who, as always, welcomed passengers with warmth and ensured an exceptional travel experience throughout the busy summer months."

The Canada Strong Pass, combined with the exceptional service of VIA Rail employees, was enthusiastically embraced this summer, driving a 6.5% ridership growth compared to last year and reaffirming Canadians' passion for train travel.

"With breathtaking panoramas stretching from coast to coast to coast, I truly believe Canada is the most magnificent country on Earth," said Jonathan Goldbloom, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of VIA Rail. "I'm proud of the role VIA Rail has played in this program, enabling Canadians from all regions and generations to discover the very best our country has to offer."

From iconic long-distance routes like Toronto–Vancouver and Montréal–Halifax, to remote journeys such as Churchill–Winnipeg, and through the bustling cities of the Québec City–Windsor Corridor, the Canada Strong Pass gave Canadians the opportunity to experience the country's diverse landscapes and vibrant communities by train.

As Canada's national passenger rail service, VIA Rail's participation in the Canada Strong Pass reflects its continued commitment to connecting Canadian communities safely and comfortably, while supporting local economies and promoting environmentally responsible travel.

For more information on the full impact of the program, please see Canadian Heritage's press release: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/news/2025/09/canada-strong-pass-makes-it-a-summer-to-remember.html

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadian passengers. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and has been awarded nine Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada. For more, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en .

