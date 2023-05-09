MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) invites the public to listen to its 2023 Annual Public Meeting (APM) to be aired on June 7th, 2023, at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

As part of the APM pre-recorded session, VIA Rail will report to Canadians on its performance, financial results, and projects for 2022, a year marked by a continued focus on service resumption and modernization.

VIA Rail's Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Françoise Bertrand, and Chief Financial Officer Marie-Claude Cardin will be participating in the 2023 APM which will be available on VIA Rail's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

VIA Rail's 2023 Annual Public Meeting

How: Visit VIA Rail's Facebook page or YouTube channel

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

4 p.m. (ET)

We want to hear from Canadians

This year, the public will once again be able to submit their questions to VIA Rail by visiting its Annual Public Meeting page.

When: May 10, 12:01 a.m. to May 12, 11:59 p.m.

Answers to the most frequently asked questions will be addressed on June 7th during the event and on the Annual Public Meeting page.

VIA Rail's 2022 annual report is available in the Media Centre.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded ten Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

