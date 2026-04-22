MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) today announces a partnership with the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, as well as sponsorship of the Jane Goodall Hike for Hope, a new national initiative inviting Canadians to take action for the environment.

On Earth Day, this announcement highlights a simple reality: when individual actions add up, they can drive meaningful collective change--and help carry forward Jane Goodall's legacy.

Throughout her life, Jane Goodall embodied this idea. Among her choices, she prioritized rail travel, including during her visits to Canada -- and VIA Rail had the honour of welcoming her on board its trains on several occasions.

This partnership also takes shape through VIA Rail's support of the Hike for Hope, an initiative encouraging Canadians to step outside, reconnect with nature, and mobilize their communities around environmental action.

With a network connecting more than 400 communities across the country, VIA Rail also provides access to a wide range of natural spaces, helping bridge the journey from train… to trail.

"This partnership reflects a simple belief: the choices we make every day matter," said Philippe Normand, Vice-President, Communications and Marketing at VIA Rail. "By offering a more sustainable transportation option, we want to enable more Canadians to take concrete action for the planet."

This belief is reflected in ongoing efforts to make VIA Rail's operations more sustainable. Since 2021, the company has been implementing a sustainable development plan aimed at reducing its environmental footprint, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening its role as a responsible transportation provider. Passenger rail remains one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation, helping reduce the impact of the transportation sector on climate change.

For the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, this partnership aligns with Jane Goodall's message. As Bella Lam, President and CEO, notes, "Jane Goodall's legacy calls on us to act: every action has an impact. This partnership helps bring that vision to life by encouraging responsible, accessible choices rooted in everyday life -- whether by taking the train or taking action for the planet."

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail's mandate is to operate Canada's national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, delivering a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadians. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting more than 400 communities across Canada, as well as regional and remote services. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2024 and received nine safety awards and three environmental awards from the Railway Association of Canada. For more information, visit: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en

About the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada

The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada amplifies and scales community-led actions to create a world where animals, people, and the environment thrive together. The organization bridges science with traditional wisdom, support community initiatives, and empower young environmental leaders.

In addition to our work with youth in Canada, the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada continues to advance Dr. Jane Goodall's mission by supporting community-led conservation in Africa and providing essential care for rescued chimpanzees and other wildlife at Tchimpounga Sanctuary in Republic of Congo.

Rooted in Dr. Goodall's transformative insights that you cannot save wildlife without improving the lives of people who share their habitat -- a truth long held by Indigenous Peoples worldwide -- the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada partners with communities leading conservation on their own lands. Grounded in Dr. Goodall's message of hope through action, the Institute inspires everyone to embrace their individual power to make a difference.

janegoodall.ca

About the Jane Goodall Hike for Hope

The Jane Goodall Hike for Hope is a national event that connects Canadians with nature in their own communities while supporting the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada's critical conservation efforts. The first-ever Hike for Hope takes place on October 3rd and 4th, 2026 -- marking one year since Jane passed away, leaving behind her a legacy of hope in action. With the Jane Goodall Hike for Hope, people across Canada are invited to lace up, step into the outdoors, and raise funds to ensure that the work Dr. Jane championed can continue for generations.

hikeforhope.ca

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

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