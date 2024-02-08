TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Vezgo, the most comprehensive crypto API for crypto exchanges and wallets, is proud to announce a milestone in its journey to become the industry's go-to aggregator. With an unwavering commitment to providing connectivity and comprehensive solutions, Vezgo has successfully integrated with 35 centralized exchanges, 21 blockchains, and over 300 self-custody wallets.

"Crypto adoption continues to grow and is becoming a part of more and more investors. It is incredibly important that there is connectivity to these investments so that investors can track them, file their taxes, and receive appropriate advice from their financial advisors," said Jeff Matte, Managing Director of Vezgo. "Initially, Vezgo was built to allow users to track their crypto investments within Wealthica, Canada's largest portfolio tracker with over $33 billion in aggregated assets. We then made Vezgo available globally to provide a single solution for all crypto integrations. Today, we have over 40 customers including investment trackers, tax software and compliance tools."

Positive Shifts in Industry Dynamics

Amidst the dynamic changes in the cryptocurrency landscape, a transformative narrative is unfolding. Industry titans such as PayPal and Circle have already made significant announcements ahead of the recent approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States. PayPal has ventured into stablecoin creation and 11 ETFs tied to spot bitcoin debut in the U.S.

These macro trends, coupled with a surge in compliance-focused crypto projects, have created an opportune environment for Vezgo to thrive.

Vezgo - One API, All Crypto Integration

With its unique B2B value proposition, Vezgo empowers end-users to seamlessly track their self-directed crypto investments across both Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) and self-custody wallets. The API's versatility becomes even more apparent as it adapts to the evolving crypto landscape.

In line with this achievement, Vezgo's sister company, Wealthica , a well-known Mint alternative , recently announced the release of its Canadian Wealth API . Recognized as the largest Canadian investment API , Wealthica 's offering extends beyond traditional investments to include the tracking of cryptocurrencies invested in Canadian exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Most Popular Use Cases:

Investment & Portfolio Trackers

Portfolio trackers around the world utilize the Vezgo API to seamlessly integrate and monitor crypto assets within their platforms. This ensures that users have a consolidated view of their entire investment portfolio, encompassing both traditional and digital assets. Portfolio Management Systems (PMS)

Traditional PMS leverage the Vezgo API to extend their coverage to cryptocurrencies . This integration allows financial professionals to seamlessly incorporate digital assets into their overall portfolio strategy and management processes. Crypto Tax & Accounting Software

Crypto tax and accounting software platforms integrate the Vezgo API to streamline the tracking and reporting of crypto transactions . This ensures accurate tax calculations and financial reporting for users holding digital assets without the need to maintain connectors in-house. Compliance Software

Compliance platforms rely on the Vezgo API to track and validate the legitimacy of crypto investments . It can serve as a tool to monitor employee investments, prevent conflicts of interest and ensure compliance with regulations. Lending and Credit Scoring Products

Lending and credit scoring products leverage Vezgo to factor in users' crypto holdings in web3 environments when assessing creditworthiness. This integration broadens the scope of assets considered in credit scoring models. Crypto Insurance

Crypto insurance products integrate the Vezgo Crypto API to track and identify potential fraud in accounts, adding an extra layer of security to B2C products.

Secure and Compliant

Vezgo is SOC 2 Type II certified. Data security and compliance are paramount. The Crypto API is designed with robust security measures to safeguard sensitive financial information.

How to Get Started:

Interested fintechs can freely access Vezgo's Crypto API for testing. Developers can review the API documentation and the list of integrations .

To receive your trial API keys, sign up on the Vezgo Client Portal , and for partnership opportunities, contact the sales team at [email protected] .

About Vezgo

With over 40 global customers, Vezgo is one of the largest crypto APIs. The company was founded in 2021 by the Wealthica team and has received investment from major players in the financial space, including Flinks. The mission is simple: To be the fastest way to connect digital assets & web3 accounts to apps to track entire crypto portfolios in a compliant manner (we are SOC 2 Type 2 certified).

For further information: media inquiries, please contact Jeff Matte, [email protected].