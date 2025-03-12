ABU DHABI, UAE, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Vezgo, the leading API for digital data aggregation, already aggregating more than $20 billion in crypto assets, is proud to announce its availability on AWS Marketplace. A milestone made possible through strategic collaboration with VeUP and Quadri Ventures. This development marks a significant step forward in simplifying access to Vezgo's powerful solutions for businesses leveraging the cloud.

"Joining AWS Marketplace is an essential milestone for Vezgo to better serve our current and future enterprise clients" said Elie Geha, CEO at Vezgo. "Thanks to the expertise and support of VeUP and Quadri Ventures, we are now positioned to offer our Web3 data solutions to a broader audience while enhancing the procurement experience for our customers."

Advantages of AWS Marketplace Integration

Being available on AWS Marketplace provides Vezgo with several key benefits that directly impact customers:

Streamlined Procurement : Businesses can now purchase Vezgo's services directly through their AWS account, simplifying vendor management and billing.

: Businesses can now purchase Vezgo's services directly through their AWS account, simplifying vendor management and billing. Enhanced Security and Trust : AWS Marketplace's rigorous vetting process ensures customers have access to secure, reliable, and compliant solutions.

: AWS Marketplace's rigorous vetting process ensures customers have access to secure, reliable, and compliant solutions. Increased Accessibility : Customers leveraging AWS Marketplace benefit from global reach, enabling businesses of all sizes to integrate Vezgo seamlessly into their workflows.

: Customers leveraging AWS Marketplace benefit from global reach, enabling businesses of all sizes to integrate Vezgo seamlessly into their workflows. Cost Optimization: AWS customers can apply their existing cloud credits toward Vezgo's services, making it a cost-effective choice for financial data aggregation.

About Vezgo

Vezgo is a leading financial data aggregation API that empowers businesses to access, analyze, and integrate financial data seamlessly. Trusted by fintech innovators, such as tax and accounting softwares, asset managers, crypto exchanges and crypto news, legal and auditing firms, Vezgo simplifies complex data challenges to drive better decision-making.

About VeUP & Quadri Ventures

VeUP specializes in helping SaaS companies scale efficiently on AWS, providing hands-on technical execution, seamless integration, and long-term optimization to maximize marketplace success. Unlike traditional advisory firms, VeUP takes a deeply technical, execution-driven approach, ensuring that cloud-native businesses can automate deployments, streamline billing, and enhance operational efficiency on AWS Marketplace.

Quadri Ventures, a forward-thinking venture studio, partners with innovative startups to accelerate their growth through strategic guidance, technology development, and market positioning. By combining deep expertise in emerging technologies with a results-driven approach, Quadri Ventures empowers businesses like Vezgo to achieve scalable success.

For more information about Vezgo on AWS Marketplace and to access our world-class API please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=seller-uxydla5oozjgk

Media Contact: Elie Geha, Co-Founder CEO, [email protected]