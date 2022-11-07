LAVALTRIE, QC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Vetoquinol Canada is pleased to offer veterinarians across the country a new tool adopted by several dermatologists from the international community that will help address many of today's challenges in the field of pet dermatology.

PHOVIA® is an innovative system from Vetoquinol that seeks to alleviate the limitations of the current standard of care through the use of Fluorescent Light Energy (FLE). Although this technology is already used in human medicine, Vetoquinol is the pioneer of its use in the veterinary world.

The PHOVIA® System is for topical application and is intended to create an environment supporting the skin’s own regeneration mechanisms in a physical way. (CNW Group/Vétoquinol N.-A. Inc.)

Launched in Europe and the United States in 2021, it is now Canada's turn to benefit from this innovation. In the field of companion animal dermatology, which is experiencing several challenges, Vetoquinol and its many partners are very optimistic about the potential of this new technology. Responsible use of antibiotics, reduced quality of life of affected animals and their owners due to the intensity and chronic nature of dermatological cases and the time required to treat and resolve skin problems are only a few examples of challenges PHOVIA® seek to help to overcome.

Studies in dogs have shown that the use of polychromatic Fluorescent Light Energy supported acceleration of natural skin regeneration in situations where the skin was damaged (1,2). Several sustained efforts both in Canada and internationally are being made to demonstrate the benefits of this innovative technology.

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading international animal health company with operations in Europe, the Americas and Asia/Pacific. As an independent "pure player", Vetoquinol innovates, develops, and markets veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products for food-producing animals (bovines, swine) and companion animals (dogs, cats). Since its creation in 1933, Vetoquinol has been combining innovation and geographical diversification. The strengthening of the product portfolio and the acquisitions made in high-potential territories ensure hybrid growth for the Group. As of September 30, 2021, Vetoquinol employed 2,540 people. Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (stock code: VETO). Learn more about our journey and products by visiting www.vetoquinol.ca.

(1) Marchegiani, A., Spaterna, A., Cerquetella, M., Tambella, A.M., Fruganti, A. and Paterson, S. (2019), Fluorescence biomodulation in the management of canine interdigital pyoderma cases: a prospective, single‐blinded, randomized and controlled clinical study. Vet Dermatol, 30: 371-e109. (2) Marchegiani A, Fruganti A, Spaterna A, et al. (2021). The effectiveness of fluorescent light energy as adjunct therapy in canine deep pyoderma: a randomized clinical trial. Veterinary Medicine International, 2021;1-8.





