Vetoquinol Canada is pleased to offer veterinarians across the country a new Flexadin Essential product portfolio, the latest evolution of the Flexadin brand, designed to better answer the needs of pets and pet owners and driven by the pet's age and life stages.

Four (4) products have been added to the line:

Flexadin Cat

Flexadin Young Dog Mini

Flexadin Young Dog Maxi

Flexadin Adult Dog

Three (3) products will be delisted later in 2025:

Flexadin Plus Mini (cats and small dogs)

Flexadin Plus Maxi (medium and large dogs)

Flexadin Advanced Original

Pets currently receiving Flexadin Plus and Flexadin Advanced Original will be redirected to Flexadin Essential products. This transition will simplify the brand for our strategic partners, clients, and pet owners, as well as provide a dedicated solution for each pet. Flexadin Advanced for Dogs, Flexadin Advanced for Cats and Flexadin Tablets will remain available. To ensure a smooth transition for our clients, delisted products will remain available until June 2025 or until stock is depleted.

"Well adopted across the international veterinary community, Flexadin helps address many of today's challenges in the field of mobility management and reflects our strong commitment to improving the well-being of pets," explains Christopher Lambert, Head of Marketing at Vetoquinol Canada. "Since 2013, Vetoquinol has been a key partner in mobility, enabling Canadian veterinarians dedicated to the long-term well-being of pets to assist pet owners in maintaining their pets' healthy activity levels over time by providing evidence-based solutions and products," he adds.

Ongoing local and international investigations continue to demonstrate that the use of Undenatured Collagen Type II supports joint health and function in dogs and cats. Several sustained efforts, both in Canada and internationally, have been made to demonstrate the benefits of this unique active ingredient. Joint changes can begin in one or multiple joints at early ages in dogs1, highlighting the importance of a proactive, multimodal approach in mobility for a better quality of life for all patients.

If you have any questions or want to learn more about the latest evolution of the Flexadin brand, we invite you to contact our Customer Experience Centre at 1-800-565-0497.

"For all stakeholders involved in pet health, Flexadin is the preferred supplement to support the mobility of your furry companions throughout their lives."

1. Enomoto,M., de Castro, N., Hash, J. et al. Prevalence of radiographic appendicular osteoarthritis and associated clinical signs in young dogs. Sci Rep 14, 2827 (2024).

ABOUT VETOQUINOL

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non- medicinal products for the farm animals (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region. Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employed more than 2,500 people as of December 31st, 2022.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

The Vetoquinol share is eligible for the French PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

