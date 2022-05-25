Veterans Affairs Canada provides support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced that the Veterans Transition Network (VTN) will receive funding through the Veteran and Family Well‑Being Fund (VFWF).

The VTN's Transition Skills Course, offered across the country, helps Veterans transition to life after service and cope with the challenges of COVID-19. The focus is on skills such as communicating with family, emotional regulation, trauma education, symptom management and goal setting. The Transition Skills Course uses the same clinical curriculum as the long-standing Veterans Transition Program, but in a format modified to reduce the risks associated with the pandemic.

Minister MacAulay announced that Veterans Affairs Canada will provide $600,000 to the Veterans Transition Network for its Transition Skills Course.

This year's VFWF recipients focus on issues affecting Veterans and their families during the post COVID-19 recovery, such as homelessness, retraining, employment, and health challenges, along with supporting equity-seeking groups such as women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. This support is made possible through additional investments in the VFWF in Budget 2021.

Created in 2018, the VFWF provides financial support to private, public and academic organizations striving to improve the lives of Veterans and their families through innovative projects, initiatives and research.

"We owe it to our Veterans to provide them with the support they need, when they need it. Organizations like the Veterans Transition Network are making a real difference in the lives of a lot of Veterans and I am pleased to be supporting them and their work through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening support for Veterans. The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is a great example of this commitment. I'm so glad we can support organizations like Veterans Transition Network that do so much to improve the lives of Veterans."

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"We're very appreciative of this support from Veterans Affairs Canada that will help us deliver more specialized group counselling programs for Veterans across Canada. This funding represents a continued recognition that operational stress injuries like PTSD need clinical support, and Veterans don't have to struggle alone. To all Veterans, please reach out to us if you are interested in joining one of our counselling groups, all are welcome: [email protected]."

Oliver Thorne, Executive Director, Veterans Transition Network

With new funding announced in Budget 2021, the Veteran and Family Well-being Fund will provide $8 million a year until the fiscal year 2023-24. The current projects support Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, retraining, employment and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans.

to help 102 organizations across the country improve the lives of Veterans and their families. The Veterans Transition Network (VTN) delivers mental health services across Canada . Their mission is to make sure no Canadian Veteran is left suffering in isolation. The VTN's programs, designed specifically for Veterans, are backed by 20 years of research.

