Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) adds Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) to approved providers list

Change expands access to mental health care for Canada's 461,240 veterans

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) has officially approved Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) as eligible health service providers for veterans, expanding access to timely and specialized mental health care. With over 9,000 RCCs across British Columbia, this change will significantly increase options for veterans seeking support.

To qualify as VAC providers, applicants must be registered members in good standing with the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC), have an unrestricted registration, demonstrate 5 years of clinical counselling experience, and specialize in the following fields:

Individual and Family Counselling

Depressive Disorders

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Anxiety Disorders

Adjustment and Bipolar Disorders

Chronic Pain

Addiction Counselling

Life and Transition Skills

According to the 2021 census, Canada is home to 461,240 veterans, representing 1.5% of the Canadian population. BC has approximately 63,845 veterans from the Canadian Armed Forces and those who served in World War II and the Korean War. Demand for mental health services among Canada's veterans has been on the rise. A study found that nearly 31% of female veterans and 23% of male veterans consulted a mental health professional in one year, a rate double that of the civilian population. 70% of veterans who receive disability benefits from a mental health condition have PTSD. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the situation with 56% of veterans reporting worse mental health than before the pandemic. Canadian veterans are more likely to self-report a mental health condition than members of the Canadian general population. This is where access plays a crucial role.

"With the inclusion of Registered Clinical Counsellors, Veterans Affairs Canada has significantly expanded its provider network in B.C." says BCACC CEO, Michael Radano. "This will immediately reduce wait-times and improve client-clinician fit for veterans. This move increases access to appropriate care and specialists trained to work with military personnel and first responders, along with a large cohort of trauma-informed practitioners. It also reflects the high regard the RCC designation holds across Canada as a mark of professional excellence and trusted clinical care."

BCACC currently has 9,000+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) who comprise approximately 90% of British Columbia's clinical counsellors.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 9000+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process.

