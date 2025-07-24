BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) records 10,000 members

More Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are expected to address growing demand for mental health services in BC

VICTORIA, BC, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Memberships to the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) have crossed 10,000, marking a significant step towards addressing the growing demand for mental health services in the province.

"Access to mental health care can change lives, and it starts with people who care deeply," said Amna Shah, Parliamentary Secretary for Mental Health and Addictions. "Reaching 10,000 members is a powerful milestone for the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors and a reflection of their commitment to walking alongside people on their healing journeys. Thank you for the care, strength, and hope you bring to communities across the province."

Currently, the association's Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) comprise 90% of clinical counsellors and psychotherapists in BC, making it the largest association for the profession. Since its formation in 1988, the association has advocated for improved public access to mental health care and enhanced public protection. To earn the title of Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), members must meet rigorous academic, clinical, and professional standards and commit to upholding BCACC's standards of practice and code of ethics. BCACC members also include over 1,000 student members.

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "This milestone reflects the strong and growing professional community of psychotherapists in BC, and that clinical counselling and psychotherapy is a trusted and essential service for British Columbians. We hope that this continued growth helps to make mental health services more accessible in BC. I would like to congratulate the members, our board, and staff on this achievement. We look forward to collaborating with partner associations, organisations, and governments and lending our expertise as we move towards regulation"

A rising demand for mental health services

5.7 million people call British Columbia home. According to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), by age 40, 50% of the population will have experienced a mental illness, and 1 in 5 experience mental health problems annually. The incidence of mental health issues has also been rising, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated that approximately 1.25 million British Columbians may seek psychotherapy or clinical counselling annually. Many individuals face long wait times, cost restrictions, and insufficient coverage. The addition of more RCCs is expected to bridge this gap and address the growing demand for quality mental health services.

The BCACC engages its membership to educate the public on mental health through free public presentations called 'Matters of the Mind' on a variety of topics aimed at increasing knowledge and awareness. Additionally, BCACC's 'Find a Counsellor' tool allows the public to find a suitable clinician by filtering for modality, gender, cultural background, specializations, availability, session style, and more. The tool currently records approximately 125,000 visits a year.

In addition, the association maintains a public registry, publishes public notifications, and has a detailed inquiry process to protect the public and maintain accountability.

The BCACC is currently preparing for its annual conference scheduled from September 19-20, 2025 in Vancouver.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 10,000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 9000+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca

