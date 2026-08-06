Veterans Affairs Canada awards contract for independent review of Rehabilitation Services and Vocational Assistance Program

Findings will help shape future improvements to rehabilitation service delivery model

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, today announced the award of a contract to conduct an independent review of the Rehabilitation Services and Vocational Assistance Program (RSVP). This contract has been awarded to Ference & Company Consulting Ltd.

At a meeting of the Standing Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACVA) on March 25, 2026, Minister McKnight committed to undertaking an independent review of the RSVP service delivery model and the contract arrangement with Partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services (PCVRS), the national contractor responsible for administering and delivering key components of the RSVP program. The review follows feedback from Veterans and stakeholders regarding their experiences with rehabilitation services and will help inform future improvements.

RSVP provides medical, psychosocial and vocational rehabilitation services to help Veterans overcome barriers resulting from service-related health conditions. Findings from the independent, evidence-based review will support data-driven decision-making and identify opportunities for Veterans Affairs Canada to strengthen services and better support Veterans in achieving their rehabilitation goals.

Following a competitive Government of Canada procurement process, Ference & Company Consulting Ltd. was awarded a contract valued at $253,000 to conduct the review. All proposals were evaluated against the same criteria, and the contractor was selected based on merit.

Quotes

"Veterans should have confidence that the services and supports they receive are helping them achieve the best possible outcomes. This independent review reflects our commitment to listening to Veterans, learning from their experiences, and continuously improving the services they rely on. I welcome this important review and look forward to its findings as we continue strengthening services and improving outcomes for Veterans and their families."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

Veterans Affairs Canada supports the care and well-being of Veterans and their families through a range of benefits and services, including the Rehabilitation Services and Vocational Assistance Program (RSVP).

VAC's current RSVP service delivery model came into effect in 2023. Under this model, VAC Case Managers continue to remain responsible for the approval of rehabilitation services, monitoring of rehabilitation progress, and overall coordination of Veterans' and family members' case management needs.

Ference & Company is one of Canada's leading program evaluation and research consulting firms with over 45 years of experience. It has conducted evaluations for organizations including Public Safety Canada and the Department of Justice.

The independent review is expected to provide recommendations to help strengthen service delivery and improve outcomes for Veterans.

Associated links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]