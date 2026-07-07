Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs and National Defence mark 15 years since the end of Canada's combat mission in Afghanistan

OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Fifteen years after the end of Canada's combat mission in Afghanistan, we honour the more than 40,000 Canadians who served in the longest combat operation in Canada's history.

"In the aftermath of the attacks of September 11, 2001, Canadians answered the call to serve alongside allies in the fight against terrorism. Until the last Canadians left Afghanistan in 2014, every branch of the Canadian Armed Forces had a critical part in the operation, and members demonstrated extraordinary courage, professionalism and dedication time and time again.

"Their service underscored the importance of nations working together to defend shared values of peace, freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. A quarter century after the mission began, and 15 years after the Canadian combat role ended in 2011, their legacy continues to shape how Canada and its allies confront evolving security threats in an increasingly complex world.

"Tragically, 158 CAF members and seven Canadian civilians died during the mission in Afghanistan, and thousands more returned with physical and psychological wounds.

"Their service and sacrifice will be forever memorialized at the National Monument to Canada's Mission in Afghanistan. When complete, the monument will be a sacred space for contemplation, reflection and remembrance of the contributions of those who served in Afghanistan and those who supported them from home.

"On this 15th anniversary of the end of this combat mission, we remember the courage and resilience of the Canadian Armed Forces members who deployed to Afghanistan and the families that served alongside them. We remember those we lost, support those who continue to live with the visible and invisible wounds of service, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that their sacrifices and legacy are never forgotten. Any Veteran in need of assistance is encouraged to call 1-800-268-7708 to speak to a mental health professional."

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; Alice Hansen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of National Defence, Email: [email protected]