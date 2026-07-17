Statement -Minister of Veterans Affairs congratulates The Royal Canadian Legion on its 100th anniversary

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Today marks the 100th anniversary of The Royal Canadian Legion, a milestone that recognizes a century of service, remembrance, and community support across Canada.

"Incorporated by a special Act of Parliament in 1926 to unite organizations of Veterans of the First World War across the country, the Legion emerged from a desire to support Veterans and their families, honour the sacrifices of those who served, and strengthen a sense of national unity. Those founding principles continue to guide its work today.

"For generations, the Legion has been a gathering place for Veterans, military families, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Through the Poppy campaign, remembrance activities, youth education programs, advocacy and community service, it has helped ensure that the stories, sacrifices, and achievements of Canada's Veterans are neither forgotten nor taken for granted.

"The Legion has played an important role in supporting Veterans as they transition from military and RCMP service to civilian life. Through guidance, advocacy, and practical assistance, it has helped connect Veterans and their families with the services, programs, and support they need.

"Veterans Affairs Canada is proud to work alongside the Legion in our shared commitment to honour service and support Veterans, members of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP, and their families. Together, we strive to ensure that those who have served Canada receive the recognition, care and support they deserve.

"On this 100th anniversary, we thank The Royal Canadian Legion, its members, volunteers, and supporters for a century of dedication to Veterans and to communities across our country. As the needs of Veterans continue to evolve, the Legion's enduring spirit of service, remembrance, and community remains as important as ever, continuing to connect generations of Canadians through a shared commitment to those who have served."

Associated links:

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]