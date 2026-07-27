Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs and National Defence honour Korean War Veterans on Korean War Veterans Day

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"As we mark Korean War Veterans Day, we honour the courage, sacrifice and service of the more than 26,000 Canadians who valiantly protected peace and democracy during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. Of those who served, 516 Canadians tragically lost their lives in defense of peace and democracy.

"Although the armistice signed 73 years ago today brought an end to active fighting, Canada's commitment to the Korean people continued. Nearly 7,000 Canadian Armed Forces members remained in Korea in peace support roles until the final contingent returned home in 1957.

"Many Veterans returned carrying the lasting scars of war, and they continued to serve their communities and help build the Canadian society we know today. As Sergeant-at-Arms in the Nova Scotia legislature, Noel Knockwood stood sentry at annual Treaty Day celebrations, helping strengthen understanding between the Mi'kmaq community and the provincial government. After turning to painting to process his traumatic memories, Ted Zuber became the official artist for the Korean War. Through his powerful depictions of wartime service, generations of Canadians have gained a deeper appreciation of the courage, hardship and resilience of those who served.

"The legacy of the Korean War generation continues to inspire those who wear Canada's uniform today. Whether helping protect peace and security, responding to natural disasters at home, or supporting allied operations abroad, members of the Canadian Armed Forces embody the values of courage, sacrifice and commitment to service exemplified by those who served in Korea.

"On Korean War Veterans Day, we invite Canadians to remember the bravery and sacrifice of those who served. Their service reminds us that peace, freedom and democracy must never be taken for granted. As we honour their legacy, let us ensure their stories continue to be shared and their sacrifices never forgotten."

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SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Adam Rogers-Green, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, 343-573-0946, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, Email: [email protected]; Alice Hansen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of National Defence, Email: [email protected]