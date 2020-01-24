Veterans Affairs Canada announces funding to support Veteran entrepreneurs

Operation Entrepreneur will receive $390,000 from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund to assist Veterans wishing to explore self-employment opportunities.

CALGARY, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced funding for Operation Entrepreneur through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. Operation Entrepreneur will receive $390,000 over three years to expand its workshop and online learning programs for Veterans and their families to explore self-employment options.

Operation Entrepreneur is a national program of Prince's Trust Canada that provides training and support so Veterans and their families can transition to life after service by starting and growing successful businesses. The announcement took place during a career fair geared toward Canada's Veterans and those transitioning to life after service.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions to approved private, public and academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that encourage or enhance the well-being of the Veteran community.

"Our government's Veteran and Family Well-being Fund offers organizations like Operation Entrepreneur the resources they need to assist Veterans and their families as they transition to a life after service. With this funding, those wishing to start or grow a business can take part in workshops geared to their unique circumstances. This means more Veterans will have the skills they need to succeed as entrepreneurs and they will receive the vital support needed to get started."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Self-employment and entrepreneurship are attractive second-career options for Veterans, who have many transferable skills they can leverage. The flexibility of this approach to work also supports those who need to accommodate physical or mental health issues. Thanks to funding from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund, more Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to learn about this career option and receive the training and supports they need to determine the right path for them".

Sharon Broughton, Chief Executive Officer, Prince's Trust Canada

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is part of the supports and benefits to Veterans included in Budget 2017 to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

In 2018 and 2019, Veterans Affairs Canada provided funding for 43 projects designed to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

