Veterans Affairs Canada announces funding to support homeless and at-risk Veterans

Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries to receive nearly $400,000 from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund to ensure Veterans achieve their housing, health and social goals.

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced funding for Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries will receive $399,780 over three years to provide support to homeless Veterans and those at risk of becoming homeless. Based in Toronto, the Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries' Veteran Housing Navigation Team will pair their expertise with peer support to prevent homelessness amongst at-risk Veterans by helping them achieve their housing, health and social goals.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions to approved private, public and academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that encourage or enhance the well-being of the Veteran community.

"Our government's Veteran and Family Well-being Fund offers organizations like Good Shepherd Ministries the resources they need to foster innovative solutions for very complex problems. And thanks to their important work, Veterans and their families can get the support they need – even in the most difficult times. Nobody has all the answers, but by working with all our community partners, we will only do better."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"We are excited to receive this funding as it will further our efforts in helping homeless Veterans regain their dignity, self-confidence and purpose in life."

Brother David Lynch, Executive Director of Good Shepherd Ministries - Toronto

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is part of the supports and benefits included in Budget 2017 which focus on improving the well-being of Veterans and their families.

In 2018 and 2019, Veterans Affairs Canada provided funding for 43 projects designed to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Good Shepherd Refuge Social Ministries will receive $399,780 over a three-year period to provide support to Veterans at risk, helping them find stable housing, connect with peers and stay healthy through their Veteran Housing Navigation Team initiative.

