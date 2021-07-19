$40,000 from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports Fredericton Homeless Shelters' From Crisis to Home project

FREDERICTON, NB, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton, announced funding for the Fredericton Homeless Shelters from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

The Fredericton Homeless Shelters, Inc. was awarded $40,000 to support their From Crisis to Home project, which will identify Veterans experiencing homelessness in Fredericton and the surrounding areas and provide them with temporary housing and case management services. This includes support for mental health, addiction, and wellness, with the aim of supporting homeless Veterans with finding secure housing.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions to private, public or academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that enhance the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Quotes

"Every single person who has served our country in uniform deserves a safe place to call home. From Crisis to Home will provide some much-needed support to Veterans who need it, and I want to thank the team at Fredericton Homeless Shelters for the incredible work they're doing in the Fredericton area. We created the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund for just this kind of project, and I know it's going to change the lives of the Veterans who come through it."

Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Veteran and Family Well-being Fund is an extremely versatile tool for us to be able to support Veterans when they are in their darkest hours. The work of Fredericton Homeless Shelters is entirely focused on moving a person from crisis to permanently housed. Our organization and our community partners provide the supports they need to make their journey back from desperation and pain. VAC have been there for us as we help Vets heal and thrive."

Warren C. Maddox, Executive Director, Fredericton Homeless Shelters

"The Fredericton Homeless Shelters' From Crisis to Home project provides meaningful supports and services to Veterans who do not have access to adequate housing. I'm very pleased that the Government of Canada is able to support the Fredericton Homeless Shelters through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

Quick Facts

The Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc. was established in 1983 and is made up of three shelters serving over 300 individuals each year.

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports research projects and innovative initiatives tailored to improving the well-being of Veterans and their families.

In 2019, the Fredericton Homeless Shelters received $59,580 from the Veteran and Family Well–Being Fund to support their Homeless Veteran Pilot Project , which provided temporary housing and case management services to Veterans experiencing homelessness.

from the Veteran and Family Well–Being Fund to support their , which provided temporary housing and case management services to Veterans experiencing homelessness. Since 2018, the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund has provided more than $25 million to help more than 60 organizations improve the lives of Veterans and their families right across the country in areas like homelessness, mental health, the transition to civilian life, supporting women Veterans and more.

to help more than 60 organizations improve the lives of Veterans and their families right across the country in areas like homelessness, mental health, the transition to civilian life, supporting women Veterans and more. Budget 2021 proposed to provide an additional $15 million over three years, starting this year, to expand and enhance the fund for projects supporting Veterans during the post COVID-19 recovery, including addressing homelessness, employment, retraining, and health challenges, along with supporting women and LGBTQ2 Veterans. A call out for this new funding will be taking place soon.

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Cameron McNeill, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

