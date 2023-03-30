OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Veterans Affairs Canada honours those who served Canada in times of war, military conflict and peace, and helps keep the memory of their achievements and sacrifices alive for all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced funding of up to $241,000 for the Vimy Foundation over the next year, to support their project The Spirit of Vimy: Highlighting Youth Leadership and Digital Transformation.

The Spirit of Vimy is a series of commemorative and educational initiatives, including community-based youth leadership programs, the digitization of the original Canadian National Vimy Memorial maquettes and the creation of a fully bilingual digital museum focused on the Canadian experience of the First World War.

These initiatives will engage young Canadians in remembrance and will make our country's First World War history and the legacy of those who served, accessible to more Canadians.

Funding for the project will be provided through the Commemorative Partnership Program.

Quotations

"We can pay no greater tribute to anyone who has served than to share the stories of their sacrifice. And to draw inspiration from their service to better ourselves and the generations that follow. I'm happy to announce that we will be supporting the great work that the Vimy Foundation has planned. The Spirit of Vimy project will ensure that the memories of our fallen and the Canadian experience in the First and Second World Wars live on much longer than we do."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Vimy Foundation is well positioned to be at the forefront of transforming commemoration in Canada into a more participatory activity. As time finds us further from the First World War, we are incredibly grateful for this funding that will bring us closer to delivering ground-breaking initiatives to generations of youth. The past is worthy of our present as we discover common links that unite us in our relationship with history."

Carolyn Patton, Vimy Foundation Chair

Quick Facts

Through the Commemorative Partnership Program, Veterans Affairs Canada supports projects that are designed to honour the achievements and sacrifice of those who have served.

The Vimy Foundation works to preserve and promote Canada's ongoing legacy of leadership, as symbolized by the victory at Vimy Ridge during the First World War.

ongoing legacy of leadership, as symbolized by the victory at during the First World War. Veterans Affairs Canada has supported previous projects undertaken by the Vimy Foundation, such as Vimy: A Living Memorial, Beyond the Ridge: Vimy Today, and Vimy: Canada's Coming of Age.

Associated Links

Commemorative Partnership Program

The Vimy Foundation

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]