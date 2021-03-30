Veterans Affairs Canada announces funding for Vimy Foundation project

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced funding of up to $400,000 over three years for the Vimy Foundation to support the Vimy: A Living Memorial project.

The project will engage with Canadians and international audiences through a bilingual web portal offering users a virtual opportunity to experience the Canadian National Vimy Memorial. For on-site visitors, a bilingual application will be developed, using story-based exploration, including testimonials, through geo-locational points at the site.

Vimy: A Living Memorial is expected to be launched in April 2022, coinciding with the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The funding will be provided through Veterans Affairs Canada's Commemorative Partnership Program.

Quotes

"The Battle of Vimy Ridge – at an awful cost of more than 10,000 Canadians killed or wounded – remains one of the most important moments in our long military history. If you've had the chance to visit the National Vimy Memorial, you'll always remember the deep sense of connection you feel at one of our most sacred national sites. As the years continue to pass, I'm grateful that the Vimy Foundation is continuing to find new ways to share the stories of the brave Canadians who fought and gave their lives at Vimy Ridge."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Vimy Foundation is thrilled to be partnering with Veterans Affairs Canada, amongst others, in developing an app and a digital experience that will allow all Canadians to virtually visit the Canadian National Vimy Memorial. The Battle of Vimy Ridge represents a vital building block in the Canadian identity, and accordingly it is imperative that Canadians visit the site either in person or virtually."

Christopher Sweeney, Chair, Board of Directors, The Vimy Foundation

Quick facts

Through the Commemorative Partnership Program, Veterans Affairs Canada supports projects that are designed to honour the contributions and sacrifice of those who have served.

The Vimy Foundation works to preserve and promote Canada's ongoing legacy of leadership, as symbolized by the First World War victory at Vimy Ridge in April 1917 .

Associated links

