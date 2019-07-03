Veterans Affairs Canada announces funding for Shaping Purpose

$750,000 from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund supports study to assess Shaping Purpose program for transitioning Veterans and their domestic partner

SAINT JOHN, NB, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, accompanied by Alaina Lockhart, Member of Parliament for Fundy Royal, and Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John – Rothesay, announced funding for the Shaping Purpose Pan-Canadian Transitioning Veteran and Domestic Partner Study. Shaping Purpose was awarded $750,000 over five years in funding from the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund as part of the 2018-19 application process.

The Government of Canada's Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund provides grants and contributions annually to select private, public or academic organizations to support research, initiatives and projects that encourage or enhance the well-being of the Veteran community.

Quotes

"We are investing in projects with the greatest positive impact on Veterans and their families and the work coming out of Shaping Purpose does just that. This project will create an innovative service that will allow us to better understand what actually constitutes a successful transition for both our Veterans and their families. And at the end of the day, that is exactly what we want: Veterans and their family members to live happier lives after service."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Shaping Purpose provides people of all ages the tools to create a personal life plan that delivers tangible results. Support through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund will play a crucial role in allowing the Pan-Canadian Transitioning Veteran and Domestic Partner Study to assist Canada's Veterans on their path to a successful transition from their military career."

Lorne Brett, Founder, Shaping Purpose

Quick Facts

The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is part of the supports and benefits included in Budget 2017 which focus on improving the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Shaping Purpose will receive $150,000 a year, for five years, to support the Shaping Purpose Pan-Canadian Transitioning Veteran and Domestic Partner Study

a year, for five years, to support the Shaping Purpose Pan-Canadian Transitioning Veteran and Domestic Partner Study The Shaping Purpose Pan-Canadian Transitioning Veteran and Domestic Partner Study will assess the Shaping Purpose program for transitioning Veterans and their domestic partner and develop a method for defining a successful transition from military service to civilian life.

VAC distributes $3 million annually to organizations across Canada through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund.

annually to organizations across through the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. The Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund is a resource for organizations involved in research, initiatives or projects meant to improve the well-being of Veterans and their families.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, vac.media-medias.acc@vac-acc.gc.ca; Alex Wellstead, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Alex.Wellstead@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

