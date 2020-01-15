Veterans Affairs Canada and the University of Prince Edward Island forge a new partnership

New partnership between VAC and UPEI to strengthen relationship and improve services for Veterans and their families

CHARLOTTETOWN, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, accompanied by the Associate Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC), Lisa Campbell, participated in the signing of a new partnership today between VAC and the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI). This partnership is a step toward fulfilling a Government of Canada commitment to support Canadian universities and will ultimately lead to improved services for Veterans and their families.

Together, VAC and UPEI intend to explore collaboration on the development of new programs and services that benefit Veterans and their families and students at the university. The agreement facilitates discussion and collaboration between the two organizations in the areas of clinical services, recruitment, training and educational services, and an overall commitment to share and learn.

This partnership will help VAC support research and education to foster new employees with the educational experience needed to meet the needs of Veterans, as well as the needs of the workforce at VAC. Partnering with VAC provides UPEI the opportunity to contribute to its mission of offering knowledge and service for the benefit of Prince Edward Island and beyond, while also offering its students a chance to gain employment opportunities within the public service.

Recruiting and training talented and qualified staff is essential for VAC to fulfill its mandate for the care and re‑establishment of Veterans post-service. This collaborative opportunity with UPEI is one that will serve to improve the way VAC builds and administers its programs, services and benefits to Veterans and their families across Canada.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to ensuring Veterans and their families receive the best possible care. By partnering with UPEI, we are opening doors to new avenues of research, recruitment and health supports that will ultimately improve the well-being of Veterans and their families. I can't wait to see the great work coming from the staff and students at UPEI."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Today is a great day for our University. UPEI is committed to developing strategic partnerships that contribute to the experiential learning of our students and benefit the community at large. By signing this memorandum of understanding, we are creating the opportunity to discuss many possible collaborations that will enhance the educational experience of UPEI students and Veterans Affairs Canada employees, as well as assist Veterans and their families."

Dr. Alaa S. Abd-El-Aziz, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Prince Edward Island

Quick Facts

The agreement between VAC and UPEI will remain valid for five years, with an option to extend for five years.

Over the last five years, 860 students have been hired at VAC across the country.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Nicole Phillips, Acting Director, Marketing and Communications, University of Prince Edward Island, 902-566-0947 office/902-388-1832 cell, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.veterans.gc.ca/

