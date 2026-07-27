Veriforce Canada expands its impact as the parent company of SafeContractor Canada and ComplyWorks

MONTREAL, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- Veriforce Canada today announced that SafeContractor Canada and ComplyWorks will operate as core products within Veriforce Canada's integrated compliance and risk management platform.

This integration strengthens Veriforce Canada's ability to deliver consistent support nationwide, while giving clients access to broader capabilities, stronger insight to support decision-making, and the backing of a global network.

"This is the next chapter of Veriforce in Canada. SafeContractor Canada and ComplyWorks were built on deep trust, strong client relationships, and real expertise in the Canadian market. Bringing them together under Veriforce Canada gives our clients the best of both worlds: the same local teams and trusted service they rely on today, strengthened by the scale, data, and global reach of the world's largest contractor and hiring-client network. Our purpose remains simple and uncompromising: helping organizations operate safer, smarter, and with greater confidence."

- Henriette Bichai, President of Veriforce Canada.

Veriforce Canada serves as the overarching Canadian brand supporting SafeContractor Canada, ComplyWorks, SafeLearning, and SafeEmployee. Existing clients will continue to be supported by the same dedicated teams they know, with no disruption to their products or services.

As part of the broader Veriforce Group, a leader in contractor risk management and compliance, the company combines local expertise and trusted service with the scale of a global business across more than 120 countries.

This evolution positions Veriforce Canada as the largest contractor and client network in Canada. As part of Veriforce, the world's largest network of contractors and hiring clients, the company helps enterprise clients operate safer, smarter, and faster across mining (including Africa and South America), oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, transportation, and property and facilities management worldwide.

About Veriforce Canada

Website: https://veriforce.ca/

Veriforce Canada is the largest network of contractor and client relationships in Canada. Its mission is simple but powerful and uncompromising: to bring every worker back home safe.

As an overarching brand, Veriforce Canada supports its product offerings, including leading compliance platforms SafeContractor Canada and ComplyWorks. Through its solutions, the company helps organizations manage contractor risk, meet regulatory requirements, and build safer, more resilient supply chains.

Veriforce Canada combines advanced technology with accredited health and safety expertise through a hybrid model that balances digital efficiency with human insight. Backed by over 300 employees, the company delivers consistent, high-quality service, enabling organizations to set and maintain auditable standards for contractor compliance, improve visibility across supply chains, and proactively prevent incidents.

With multilingual experts based in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, and Shawinigan, Veriforce Canada provides hands-on, local support grounded in regional legislation and real-world workplace challenges. Today, thousands of contractors are connected with hiring clients across a wide range of industries, supporting safer work, stronger partnerships, and more responsible operations nationwide.

SOURCE Veriforce Canada

Media contact: Aude Mazaud, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications, [email protected]