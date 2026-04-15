MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Veriforce Canada, the country's largest network of contractor and client relationships, announces a partnership with ADM Aéroports de Montréal to enhance contractor compliance and training management across the airport authority's operations.

Operating in a heavily regulated industry, ADM requires consistent, structured compliance processes to manage contractors working within a complex, live-airport environment.

Through SafeContractor Canada, a Veriforce Canada product, ADM will implement a centralized solution to manage contractor requirements and reinforce governance across its projects. The platform provides real-time visibility into contractor qualifications, certifications, and training records, enabling informed decision-making and reducing administrative burden from onboarding through to site access.

"Rigorous adherence to compliance standards is fundamental to the management of our projects, the protection of our users, airport workers, and the integrity of our operations," said Jean Charron, Deputy Director of Occupational Health and Safety (Construction) at ADM. "Our collaboration with Veriforce Canada provides us with a structured approach to managing contractor requirements and strengthening the level of accountability expected in an international airport environment."

"Airport authorities operate in highly regulated and publicly visible environments where consistency and accountability are essential," said Henriette Bichai, President of Veriforce Canada. "Our solutions are built to support compliance in critical infrastructure settings. We are proud to work with ADM to strengthen contractor standards and support the safe and efficient delivery of its development initiatives."

For more information on SafeContractor Canada, visit safecontractor.com.

About Veriforce Canada

Veriforce Canada is the largest network of contractor and client relationships in Canada. Its mission is simple but powerful and uncompromising: to bring every worker back home safe. Through its portfolio of industry-leading solutions, including SafeContractor and ComplyWorks, Veriforce Canada helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen governance, and scale compliance across complex supply chains nationwide.

Veriforce Canada combines advanced technology with accredited health and safety expertise through a hybrid model that balances digital efficiency with human insight. With a global workforce of 1,800 employees, including 300 in Canadian territory, the company delivers consistent, high-quality service, enabling organizations to set and maintain auditable standards for contractor compliance, improve visibility across supply chains, and proactively prevent incidents.

With multilingual experts based in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, and Shawinigan, Veriforce Canada provides hands-on, local support grounded in regional legislation and real-world workplace challenges. Today, thousands of contractors are connected with hiring clients across a wide range of industries, supporting safer work, stronger partnerships, and more responsible operations nationwide.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, which is certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and of YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

SOURCE Veriforce Canada

Media contact: Aude Mazaud, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications, [email protected]