CALGARY, AB, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Veriforce Canada, the country's largest network of contractor and client relationships, is pleased to announce that Viva Homes by ATCO has selected ComplyWorks, a Veriforce product, to enhance contractor management and compliance across its operations.

Viva Homes by ATCO delivers innovative modular housing solutions designed to address housing and community development needs across Canada. As part of its commitment to operational excellence and responsible growth, the company will use ComplyWorks to streamline contractor prequalification, monitor ongoing compliance, and strengthen visibility across its contractor network.

ComplyWorks, a Veriforce product, enables organizations to strengthen contractor compliance through standardized verification, centralized compliance management, and scalable governance frameworks. Trusted by thousands of hiring clients and contractors nationwide, the platform supports responsible growth while reinforcing operational accountability across diverse industries.

"Viva Homes by ATCO's adoption of ComplyWorks reflects a strategic approach to governance that strengthens operational discipline and supports sustainable growth. We are proud to provide a platform that brings clarity, consistency, and informed oversight to contractor compliance across their portfolio," said Henriette Bichai, President of Veriforce Canada.

"At Viva Homes by ATCO, we are focused on building quality homes and strong communities. Implementing ComplyWorks enables us to apply structured contractor standards across our projects and ensure that our partners align with clearly defined safety, performance, and governance expectations," said Matt Vermunt, Director – Residential Development, Viva Homes by ATCO.

About Veriforce Canada

Veriforce Canada is the largest network of contractor and client relationships in Canada. Its mission is simple but powerful and uncompromising: to bring every worker back home safe. Through its portfolio of industry-leading solutions, including SafeContractor and ComplyWorks, Veriforce Canada helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen governance, and scale compliance across complex supply chains nationwide.

Veriforce Canada combines advanced technology with accredited health and safety expertise through a hybrid model that balances digital efficiency with human insight. Backed by 1800 employees globally, 300 of which are in territory, supporting locally, the company delivers consistent, high-quality service, enabling organizations to set and maintain auditable standards for contractor compliance, improve visibility across supply chains, and proactively prevent incidents.

With multilingual experts based in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, and Shawinigan, Veriforce Canada provides hands-on, local support grounded in regional legislation and real-world workplace challenges. Today, thousands of contractors are connected with hiring clients across a wide range of industries, supporting safer work, stronger partnerships, and more responsible operations nationwide.

About Viva Homes by ATCO

Viva Homes by ATCO, a new ATCO business addressing the national need for family housing, utilizing ATCO's own modular construction capabilities. Viva Homes is a developer and builder, providing housing agencies and investors with a turnkey housing solution with pace and quality that cannot be matched through conventional on-site construction.

