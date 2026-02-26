CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Veriforce Canada, the country's largest network of contractor and client relationships, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Evotek Consulting Inc., a Calgary-based environmental consulting firm serving Western Canada.

Evotek will leverage ComplyWorks, a Veriforce product and a leading compliance management solution, to streamline contractor prequalification and strengthen compliance, supporting safer worksites and a more consistent approach to risk management.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to protecting people, communities, and the environment while strengthening the safety standards that industries rely on. For Veriforce Canada, it represents another step forward in delivering on its mission to ensure every worker returns home safely, while reinforcing Veriforce's global leadership in building safer, more resilient supply chains through trusted compliance and risk intelligence.

"Safety and compliance are essential to how we work and deliver value to our clients. Using ComplyWorks ensures that every contractor we engage meets the same high standards we hold ourselves to, helping us maintain a transparent and trusted process at every stage," shared Ryan Moorman, Chief Operating Officer, Evotek Consulting Inc.

"Evotek's decision to adopt solutions from the Veriforce product portfolio reflects a clear commitment to protecting people through intelligent, scalable technology. We're proud to support Evotek with a platform that augments human decision-making, reduces risk, and enables responsible, secure operations across every site, every day," said Henriette Bichai, President of Veriforce Canada.

For more information on ComplyWorks, visit veriforce.com/complyworks.

About Veriforce Canada

Veriforce Canada is the largest network of contractor and client relationships in Canada. Its mission is simple but powerful and uncompromising: to bring every worker back home safe. Through its portfolio of industry-leading solutions, including SafeContractor and ComplyWorks, Veriforce Canada helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen governance, and scale compliance across complex supply chains nationwide.

Veriforce Canada combines advanced technology with accredited health and safety expertise through a hybrid model that balances digital efficiency with human insight. Backed by 1800 employees globally, 300 of which are in territory, supporting locally, the company delivers consistent, high-quality service, enabling organizations to set and maintain auditable standards for contractor compliance, improve visibility across supply chains, and proactively prevent incidents.

With multilingual experts based in Toronto, Montréal, Calgary, and Shawinigan, Veriforce Canada provides hands-on, local support grounded in regional legislation and real-world workplace challenges. Today, thousands of contractors are connected with hiring clients across a wide range of industries, supporting safer work, stronger partnerships, and more responsible operations nationwide.

About Evotek Consulting Inc.

Evotek is a Calgary-based environmental consulting firm specializing in environmental site assessments, soil and groundwater assessment, remediation, and reclamation. Serving clients across Western Canada, Evotek challenges the status quo with integrity-driven, technically rigorous solutions that support sustainable development, regulatory compliance, and responsible environmental stewardship. Powered by experienced field and office teams, Evotek is committed to delivering practical outcomes for both clients and communities.

SOURCE Veriforce Canada