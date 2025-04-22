Venterra Realty Named One of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Canada!

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Venterra Realty is recognized as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada for a fourth time. Venterra ranked 9th best in the entire nation, in the 100-999 employee category.

The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input. Venterra's Canadian team members participated in the survey for a fourth time, and, for a fourth time, their feedback has resulted in Venterra's ranking on the Best Workplaces™ in Canada list. Venterra's culture and people-first business model have been recognized multiple times by the institute. The rankings reflect the quality and consistency of the workplace experience across all teams and roles, evaluated by the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ employee survey.

The Trust Index™ delves into the core aspects of a great workplace—such as trust in leadership, camaraderie among colleagues, and loyalty to the company. It also takes into account the diversity of responses across different demographics, ensuring that our workplace stands out for its inclusivity and equitable culture.

"To be recognized for a fourth year in a row as one of the Best Workplaces™ in Canada is more than an accolade – it's a tribute to the incredible colleagues who bring our culture to life every day," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra. "Year after year, our team raises the bar on what it means to lead with purpose, compassion, and care," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. "This recognition reinforces our belief that when people feel valued and supported, exceptional things can happen. Our Culture of Care isn't just a principle– it's the way we work, connect, and thrive together."

This study provides a comprehensive snapshot of our organizational culture, drawing on feedback and sentiment of over 640,000 employees Canadian workers. It's a true reflection of the employee experience, highlighting our commitment to building a workplace that values trust, respect, and opportunity.

Great Place to Work® is the global leader in defining and recognizing high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. With a mission to improve society by helping companies transform their workplace environments, they provide benchmarks, frameworks, and expertise for creating and maintaining exceptional cultures. The Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, representing the voices of 11 million employees across more than 50 countries. The winners are chosen exclusively based on employee input—there's only one way to make this list: your employees must put you there.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 22 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 24-year history, with approximately $7.8 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 950 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com .

