Venterra Realty Named One of the 2025 Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness by Great Place to Work®

TORONTO , May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra Realty on their 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness list for the third year in a row.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness

"At Venterra, we believe a healthy mind fuels a thriving workplace," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "This belief continues to guide our commitment to supporting the mental and emotional well-being of our team. We've seen how this focus can elevate not just individual lives, but our entire organizational culture."

"Our approach to mental wellness at Venterra is both intentional and integrated. Initiatives like Mental Wellness Day, Volunteer Time Off, and Birthday Time Off are just a few ways we prioritize the well-being of our team," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "These programs reflect our ongoing commitment to cultivating a supportive environment where individuals feel valued, empowered, and able to bring their best selves to work."

Venterra's Canada office has been recognized multiple times by the Great Place to Work® Institute. In addition to the 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness win, it has also been named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back one of the Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development, one of the Best Workplaces™ in Real Estate & Construction, and was listed as one of the overall Best Workplaces™ in Canada.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with over 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 22 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 24-year history, with approximately $7.8 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 950 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

