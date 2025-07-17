Venterra Realty Named One of the 2025 Best Workplaces For Inclusion by Great Place to Work® Canada

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra Realty on their 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion for a third year in a row.

The Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion 2025 are committed to embedding inclusion into every part of the employee experience. These organizations champion equity through inclusive policies, diverse leadership, and cultures built on belonging.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey.

"This recognition reaffirms our ongoing commitment to building an inclusive workplace where individuals feel valued and empowered to contribute authentically," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi "Inclusion at Venterra goes beyond words - it's a principle we put into practice every day, and we take great pride in being a place where colleagues feel a true sense of belonging."

Venterra's Canada office has been recognized multiple times by the Great Place to Work® Institute, including earning a spot on the list of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Canada.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with over 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 22 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 24-year history, with approximately $7.8 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 950 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

