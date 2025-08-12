Venterra Realty Named One of the 2025 Best Workplaces For Professional Development by Great Place to Work® Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra Realty on their 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development.

Best Workplaces for Professional Development

The Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development 2025 are committed to creating opportunities for continuous learning, growth, and career advancement for every employee – regardless of their role, tenure, or background. These organizations are dedicated to investing in their people's future and foster a culture of learning through robust training, initiatives, mentorship and clear career pathways. They empower employees to build new skills, take on fresh challenges, and achieve their career goals – driving higher engagement, retention, and long-term organizational success.

"At Venterra, we're committed to investing in our people and their potential. Being named one of the Best Workplaces™ for Professional Development affirms our dedication to creating opportunities for growth at every stage of a team members career," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "This recognition is a reflection of the culture our teams have built together – one where continuous learning, collaboration and innovation are encouraged every day. We lean in to provide the resources, mentorship and clear career pathways that empower our colleagues to thrive," said Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart.

Venterra's Canada office has been recognized multiple times by the Great Place to Work® Institute, including earning a spot on the list of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ in Canada.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with over 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 22 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 24-year history, with approximately $7.8 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 950 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Contact: Allie Lewnes, Communications Manager & Brand Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty