VENTERRA REALTY NAMED ONE OF THE 2022 BEST WORKPLACES™ FOR INCLUSION BY THE GREAT PLACE TO WORK® INSTITUTE

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has named Venterra's Canada office one of the 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion based on the feedback Venterra team members provided in their Annual Employee Satisfaction Survey.

Venterra Realty was named to the Best Workplaces for Inclusion list

Each year, the Great Place to Work Institute® conducts the world's largest workplace study. Results from the Canada survey, which represent the voices of 500,000 employees across the country, are analyzed to recognize organizations for industry and demographic-specific Best Workplace™ lists. Given the far reach of the survey, Venterra was honored that its Canadian office's most recent results landed the organization among the 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion.

The company's second annual Canada survey results showed that a full 96% of team members feel Venterra is a great place to work. This led to Venterra's Canada Great Place to Work® "Certification" for a second time and its eligibility to be considered for this Best Workplace™ award.

To rank on the list, at least 90% of an organization's team members had to indicate they feel they are treated fairly regardless of personal characteristics such as gender, ethnicity, age, or sexual orientation, and the "best" designation is based on colleague responses to inclusion-related Trust Index statements.

"Given our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, this award is particularly meaningful to us," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "We want every one of our Venterra colleagues to enjoy an inviting and inspiring environment, and recognitions like this can be directly attributed to every Venterra colleague who individually embraces our team-first, inclusive culture."

"An important driver of the innovation at Venterra has proven to be the varied cultures and industry backgrounds of our colleagues," added Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart. "We take the most pride in recognitions like this, which are directly related to how positively supported and welcomed our Venterra colleagues feel within the company. We are blessed to have a company culture that not only celebrates diversity but embraces it and allows it to fuel fresh, new business ideas."

Past recognitions from Venterra's Canada survey results include Best Workplaces™ for Today's Youth and the prestigious overall Best Workplaces ™ in Canada list.

About Venterra Realty

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty owns and manages 75 communities and more than 22,000 apartment units across 17 US cities that provide housing to over 40,000 people and 14,000 pets. The organization has completed approximately $12 billion Cdn in real estate transactions and currently manages a portfolio of multi-family real estate assets valued at approximately $6.5 billion Cdn. Venterra is committed to improving the lives of its residents by delivering industry-leading customer experience. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion Award

Great Place to Work® is pleased to announce the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year and at least 90% of employees must agree they are treated fairly regardless of personal characteristics (such as gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation). We determined the BEST based on employee responses to inclusion-related Trust Index statements.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

