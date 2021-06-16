Venterra Realty CEO John Foresi Named A 2021 Glassdoor Top CEO

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment on their CEO' and other senior managers' leadership. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve, disapprove, or have no opinion about their CEO's performance.

"Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it's clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "Through a challenging year, it's inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

"It's an honor to have been named a Glassdoor Top CEO for a second time. I'm thrilled to know that our team members continue to appreciate and have trust in the decisions of Venterra's senior leaders," said John Foresi. "Given that this year's recognition is based on anonymous reviews received throughout a trying ordeal, it's especially meaningful. While this is an individual recognition among CEOs, this award is truly the result of Venterra's unique company culture driven by the passion of all of our team members. I'm privileged to be part of such an amazing group and would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone at Venterra for their continued dedication and for providing me with the inspiration to work hard for the amazing team that we have."

Venterra Chairman, Andrew Stewart added, "Congratulations to John on this award! As John noted, while this is an individual recognition, we both acknowledge that this award speaks to the incredible enthusiasm and engagement of everyone on the Venterra team who have created a culture and a workplace that John and I are grateful to be a part of. Every day we are humbled by the efforts and results of team members who bring a unique passion to their responsibilities that is truly inspiring."

This is Venterra Realty's fifth award from Glassdoor as John Foresi was also named a Top CEO in 2018, and Venterra has been recognized in 2016, 2017, and 2021 as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. You can explore Venterra employee reviews from their Glassdoor profile and can keep up with Venterra and their senior leaders , including John Foresi, by following/connecting with them on LinkedIn .

See the complete list of all Top CEOs in 2021: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Top-CEOs-at-SMBs-LST_KQ0,16.htm

About Venterra Realty

Venterra Realty is a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities with approximately 65 properties and over 18,000 apartment units across major US cities. They are committed to improving the lives of their residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. More than 35,000 people and 11,000 pets call Venterra "home". Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

