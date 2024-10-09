Venterra Named to Great Place To Work® Canada 2024 Best Workplaces for Giving Back List

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra on their 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back.

The Best Workplaces™ For Giving Back list is based on a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. As part of the survey, an impressive 91% of Venterra's employees responded positively to the statement, "I feel good about the way our organization contributes to the community."

Best Workplaces for Giving Back

Venterra is built on fostering a Culture of Care, placing genuine care at the forefront of its operations. Demonstrating this dedication, Venterra offers employees a day of paid time off to volunteer, underscoring the company's commitment to community involvement. Venterra's efforts have been recently recognized by its inclusion in the 2024 People Companies that Care list. Additionally, as part of its annual holiday contributions, Venterra's chosen charity donation this year was Feed the Children, dedicated to helping children experiencing food insecurity.

"Being named to the 2024 Best Workplaces™ for Giving Back is a testament to our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. Our team members' dedication to community service and philanthropy is what truly sets us apart and makes Venterra a great place to work. To support our commitment, our team members receive 8 hours of paid time off specifically for giving back to the charity of their choice. We are proud to support initiatives that enhance the lives of those around us and look forward to continuing our efforts to give back in meaningful ways," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi.

"At the heart of Venterra is our Culture of Care, which emphasizes empathy, support, and a genuine desire to improve the lives of those around us. This culture is what inspires our team to go above and beyond in their efforts to give back," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman.

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Other recent recognitions from the organization include overall 2024 Best Workplaces, 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, Best Workplaces in Texas™, and Best Workplaces in Canada. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with approximately 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 21 major US cities. Over 42,000 people and more than 18,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 23-year history, with approximately $7.5 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 900 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

Contact:

Allie Lewnes,

Communications Manager & Brand Specialist,

[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty