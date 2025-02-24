Venterra Named to Great Place To Work® 2025 Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has named Venterra to its 2025 list of Best Workplaces™ with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

To determine honorees for the recognition, the institute reviewed Canadian organizations with Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey results that met the Great Place to Work® Certified™ standard. Those with the most positive Canadian team member responses related to leadership effectiveness and confidence in their executive team were selected for the award.

2025 Best Workplaces with Most-Trusted Executive Teams

Venterra is dedicated to fostering leadership at all levels that is deeply connected with the company's culture and people. Its leaders are not only tasked with strategic thinking but also with establishing genuine connections within the organization. This dual focus helps ensure that decisions are coherent and effective and that they resonate with the values of their team members. By encouraging leaders to engage authentically and emotionally, Venterra creates an environment where strategic alignment and established trust work together to drive success and innovation.

"Leaders are only as strong as the teams they stand with, and at Venterra we are incredibly grateful to be surrounded by such dedicated and passionate individuals," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "Trust is the foundation of everything we do – it empowers us to innovate and achieve remarkable things together. To have that trust recognized in this way reaffirms our commitment to fostering a culture where every team member feels valued and heard."

"Trust is the cornerstone of a workplace culture where colleagues feel empowered to share their unique perspectives and ideas with confidence," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. "This award is a direct reflection of our colleagues' dedication to cultivating an environment where collaboration and mutual respect thrive at every level across the organization."

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Their recent recognitions from the organization include overall 2024 Best Workplaces, 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces in Canada. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with approximately 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 21 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 23-year history, with approximately $7.5 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 900 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Best Workplaces with Most Trusted Executive Teams

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of Canadian organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

