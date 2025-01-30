Venterra Named to Great Place To Work® 2025 Best Workplaces for Young Talent

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- Great Place to Work® Canada has selected Venterra as one of the 2025 Best Workplaces™ for Young Talent.

Determined from the pool of Canada's Great Place to Work® Certified™ organizations, companies that qualified for the recognition had a minimum of 90% agreement with the statement "People are treated fairly regardless of their age" on their Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and have at least 30% of their team members under 35 years of age.

Best Workplaces for Young Talent

Venterra is committed to fostering a culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion, ensuring that every team member's unique contribution is recognized. By valuing young talent and innovation, Venterra cultivates an environment where the energy and fresh perspectives of new generations are harnessed for collective success. Guided by its Core Values, the company is dedicated to not just meeting business objectives, but also creating a vibrant workplace that nurtures personal and professional growth. The benefit of this approach is reflected in glowing employee survey feedback, underscoring Venterra's commitment to the excellence and satisfaction of its diverse workforce.

"These strong survey results highlight the positive culture we've built together, but it's our team members who truly make our workplace exceptional, " said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "We believe in empowering every team member to share their ideas and make a meaningful impact. The energy and fresh perspectives brought by our younger workforce have been particularly inspiring, enriching our strategies and driving innovative collaboration that continues to elevate the Venterra experience as a whole."

"At Venterra, we take great pride in being a company where new team members can thrive as they begin their careers," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. "For many, this is their first introduction to the workforce, and it's incredibly rewarding to know that we've created an environment where they feel valued, supported, and inspired to succeed. By fostering a positive experience early on, we not only look to help shape their professional journey, but also build lasting relationships that encourage great talent to stay and grow with us."

Venterra's workplace has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Their recent recognitions from the organization include overall 2024 Best Workplaces, 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces in Canada. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with approximately 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 21 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 23-year history, with approximately $7.5 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 900 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Ontario

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of Canadian organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca

Contact:

Allie Lewnes

Communications Manager & Brand Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE Venterra Realty