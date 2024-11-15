Venterra Named to Great Place To Work® 2024 Best Workplaces in Ontario list

Venterra is dedicated to building a positive culture by valuing every individual's contribution and fostering an environment of collaboration and mutual respect. Driven by its Core Values, Venterra focuses on innovation and growth to nurture a team that not only meets business goals but also cultivates a rewarding workplace for all team members. This commitment has led to positive feedback in employee surveys, underscoring the company's dedication to excellence and satisfaction of its team members.

"Our team members exemplify our Core Values every day," said Venterra CEO, John Foresi. "We are honored and humbled by their feedback, which consistently speaks highly of our workplace culture. But the truth is, it is our colleagues' united efforts that have created an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered."

"While the Best Workplaces™ in Ontario list reflects our Canadian team's responses, we take pride in the positive sentiment that echoes among our colleagues in the United States," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Chairman. "We celebrate and deeply appreciate the countless contributions made by our team members, who have been pivotal in fostering a vibrant culture worthy of recognition organization wide."

Venterra's unique culture has been honored by the Great Place To Work® Institute with a variety of awards in the past. Their recent recognitions from the organization include overall 2024 Best Workplaces, 2024 PEOPLE® Companies that Care, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces in Canada. View all of Venterra's previous awards from the Great Place To Work® Institute and learn more about their latest survey results from their U.S. company profile and Canadian company profile.

About Venterra:

Venterra Realty is a growing developer, owner, and operator of multifamily apartments with approximately 90 mixed-use and multifamily communities across 21 major US cities. Over 50,000 people and more than 16,000 pets call Venterra "home"! The Venterra Team is focused on achieving excellence in serving its three major stakeholders: residents, employees, and investors. Venterra has enjoyed tremendous growth and financial success over its 23-year history, with approximately $7.5 billion CAD of assets under management. This success has been achieved through the exceptional commitment and dedication of Venterra's approximately 900 team members. Find out more about Venterra Realty and its award-winning company culture at Venterra.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Ontario

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of Canadian organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

