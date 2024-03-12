Vendasta Proudly Named One of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2024

Tech Innovator Recognized for Commitment to Employee Growth Well-being and Community Engagement in the Heart of the Prairies.

SASKATOON, SK, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Vendasta, the leading platform for digital solutions, proudly announces its recognition as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2024. With a steadfast commitment to its prairie roots, Vendasta has fostered a culture of innovation and community, making significant contributions to the local workforce.

"Being named one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers is a testament to our dedication to the growth of our employees and our community," says Jean Parchewsky, Vice President of People Operations at Vendasta. "We strive to create an environment where talent grows and individuals find fulfillment both professionally and personally."

Richard Yerema, Executive Editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, highlights Saskatchewan's appeal: "Saskatchewan has seen a steady increase in new residents attracted to an affordable place where they can put down roots and improve their quality of life." Vendasta, deeply entrenched in the Saskatchewan community, understands the importance of fostering connections and providing opportunities for growth beyond the workplace.

"Feeling connected to others and experiencing a true sense of community is a huge part of the draw for Saskatchewan," adds Yerema. "Winning employers in Saskatchewan understand these challenges and are focused on helping their employees achieve those dreams."

Over the past three years, Vendasta has made a significant investment in the local workforce by hiring approximately 370 individuals in the Saskatoon area. This commitment not only contributes to the growth of the company but also strengthens the fabric of the community, reinforcing Vendasta's role as a pillar of support and opportunity.

The recognition as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2024 underscores Vendasta's dedication to providing an exceptional workplace environment that values both professional and personal development. As the company continues to grow and evolve, it remains steadfast in its commitment to its prairie roots, ensuring that employees thrive both within the organization and in the vibrant community of Saskatoon.

Vendasta's story is a testament to the spirit of Saskatchewan, where innovation, community, and quality of life intersect to create a truly exceptional workplace. As Vendasta looks towards the future, it remains committed to upholding the values that have made Saskatchewan a beacon of opportunity and growth.

The full list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine co-published with the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and the Regina-Leader Post. Explore available job opportunities here.

About Vendasta

Vendasta is a provider of digital solutions that help businesses operate and grow. It delivers these solutions through a vast network of channel sellers and its direct brands. In September of 2023, Vendasta was listed on The Globe and Mail's 5th annual list of Top Growing Companies in Canada with 135% growth over the past three years. Based in Saskatoon, Vendasta is now a global enterprise with offices in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai and employs over 700 people around the globe. Discover more and sign up for free at www.vendasta.com .

About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

SOURCE Vendasta Technologies Inc.

For further information: Media Contact Information: Catriona Barcoe, Sr. Manager of Marketing & Communications, Vendasta, Phone: +1-306-955-5512 (ext. 5153), Email: [email protected]