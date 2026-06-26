Various Salem Foods brand Ground Spices and Spice Blends recalled due to undeclared wheat, sesame and mustard

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 26, 2026, 16:21 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product: Ground Spices and Spice Blends
Issue: Food - Allergen - Wheat
Food - Allergen - Sesame seeds
Food - Allergen - Mustard
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution: National

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SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)