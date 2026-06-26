Various Salem Foods brand Ground Spices and Spice Blends recalled due to undeclared wheat, sesame and mustard

Various Salem Foods brand Ground Spices and Spice Blends recalled due to undeclared wheat, sesame and mustardFrançais
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 26, 2026, 16:21 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Ground Spices and Spice Blends
Issue: Food - Allergen - Wheat
Food - Allergen - Sesame seeds
Food - Allergen - Mustard
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Distribution: National
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
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