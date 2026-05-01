Various Salem Foods brand Ground Spices and Spice Blends recalled due to undeclared wheat and mustard Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
May 01, 2026, 18:08 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Ground Spices and Spice Blends
Issue
Food - Allergen - Wheat
Food - Allergen - Gluten
Food - Allergen – Mustard
Distribution:
National
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries, Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
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